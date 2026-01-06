Tunisia Changes Coach Before World Cup After Disappointing Africa Cup

World Cup participant Tunisia has parted with coach Sami Trabelsi and his coaching staff following their last 16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“The executive committee has decided to terminate by mutual consent the contractual relationship with the entire technical staff of the national team,” the Tunisian Federation of Football said in a statement on Facebook late Sunday.

It gave no further details.

Tunisia lost to Mali on penalties in the last 16 of the Africa Cup despite having a player more for most of their match. The team previously failed to impress in Group C, where it lost to Nigeria and finished runner-up after a 1-1 draw with Tanzania.

The 57-year-old Trabelsi took over as Tunisia coach for the second time last February and guided the team to World Cup qualification atop its qualifying group.

