Two-Goal Bruno Fernandes Leads Rampant Manchester United to 4-1 Win At Hapless Wolves

Bruno Fernandes scored two goals and made another as Manchester United beat Wolverhampton 4-1 to move into the top six of the English Premier League on Monday.

Fernandes' first-half goal was cancelled out on the stroke of half time by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde but Bryan Mbeumo restored United’s lead early in the second half.

Mason Mount added a third in the 62nd minute before Fernandes rounded off a comprehensive victory with an 82nd-minute penalty.

It was the eighth defeat in a row for Wolves and saw sixth-place United move on to 25 points, level with Chelsea, which is fifth.

Wolves remains bottom of the table with two points, eight adrift of the team above it, Burnley.

Although United has been consistently inconsistent all season, it came into the game as heavy favourites against a team that has one of the worst starting records of any Premier League side at this stage of the campaign.

Thousands of Wolves fans boycotted the first 15 minutes in a coordinated protest at the ownership of the club by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.

They had barely sat down when United took the lead with a goal that typified Wolves' season.

The Brazilian player Andre lost the ball in midfield and a counter attack led to Fernandes racing inside the Wolves box.

He fought off the attentions of Emmanuel Agbadou and, even though he lost his footing, he still managed to get in a shot that the goalkeeper Sam Johnstone got a hand to but couldn’t stop from rolling into the net.

United failed to capitalize on its pressure and it paid a price seconds before half time.

David Moller Wolfe crossed from the byline and Wolves’ standout performer Bellegarde whipped his volley past Senne Lammens into the United net.

It was Wolves' first league goal since a 3-2 loss at home to Burnley on Oct. 26, and the 13th league game in succession United has failed to keep a clean sheet.

Nevertheless, United outclassed Wolves in a second-half blitz.

Ruben Amorim’s men were 2-1 up after 51 minutes, Mbeumo tapping in Diogo Dalot’s neat pass to complete a fine counter attack.