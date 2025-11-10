Tyler Adams And Sean Zawadzki To Miss US Friendlies Against Paraguay And Uruguay

Midfielder Tyler Adams will miss the United States' exhibition games against Paraguay and Uruguay, joining Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Malik Tillman among those not at the team's next-to-last camp before players are called in ahead of the World Cup.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday that Adams and midfielder Sean Zawadzki withdrew because of injuries sustained last weekend without specifying the injuries. Both played 90 minutes for their clubs, though Adams collided heads with Bournemouth teammate Adam Smith in the third minute of Sunday's Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Columbus spokesman Rob McBurnett said Zawadski hurt his right knee during Saturday's playoff game vs. Cincinnati but it was not a long-term injury.

Los Angeles FC midfielder Timothy Tillman, a brother of Malik, was added the roster, leaving 24 players in the group. Tillman's one U.S appearance was in a January 2024 friendly against Slovenia.

Advertisement

The 16th-ranked U.S. plays No. 39 Paraguay on Friday at Chester, Pennsylvania, and 15th-ranked Uruguay three days later at Tampa, Florida.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s team will play a pair of March friendlies, then report in late May ahead of its World Cup opener on June 12.

Advertisement

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Roman Celentano (Cincinnati), Matt Freese (New York City), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena), Patrick Schulte (Columbus)

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Orlando), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Midfielders: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon), Timothy Tillman (Los Angeles FC)