Published 08:00 IST, November 7th 2024
UAE Club Al-Ain Fires Coach Hernan Crespo After Loss To Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
Al-Ain fired head coach Hernan Crespo on Wednesday, less than six months after the Argentine led the United Arab Emirates club to Asia’s Champions League title.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo reacts in a match with Iran’s Persepolis during their AFC Champions League soccer match at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran | Image: AP Photo
