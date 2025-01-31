UEFA Announce Champions League Knockout Draws! Manchester City To Face Off Against Real Madrid

UEFA have adopted a new format of the UEFA Champions League from this seasons onwards which has seen some interesting happenings in the European tournament. The new format had the top 8 teams going straight into the Round of 16 while the other teams from 9-24 were required to play a playoff. Following this, UEFA have released the draws for the round of 16 playoffs and it has some high intensity matches which will see either Manchester City or Real Madrid going home.

Liverpool finished at the top of the group stage table and were followed by Barcelona who finished second. Both of these teams only had one loss in the group stage of the tournament.

The Draw For The UEFA Champions League Knockout Playoffs

Draw made Friday for the knockout playoffs round in the UEFA Champions League:

First leg

Feb 11-12

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Atalanta (Italy)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Manchester City (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

Celtic (Scotland) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Juventus (Italy) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Brest (France) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Monaco (France) vs. Benfica (Portugal)

Second leg

Feb 18-19

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium) – winner will play Lille or Aston Villa

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) — winner will play Lille or Aston Villa

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester City (England) — winner will play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Celtic (Scotland) — winner will play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Juventus (Italy) — winner will play Arsenal or Inter Milan

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands) — winner will play Arsenal or Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Brest (France) — winner will play Liverpool or Barcelona

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Monaco (France) — winner will play Liverpool or Barcelona

