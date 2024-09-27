sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |

Published 15:19 IST, September 27th 2024

UEFA bans Barcelona fans from one away game in Champions League for racist conduct

UEFA banned Barcelona on Friday from selling tickets to fans for its next away game in the Champions League for “racism and/or other discriminatory conduct” during a game at Monaco.The disciplinary sanction will apply on Nov. 6 when Barcelona plays at Red Star Belgrade.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Barcelona players celebrate against Monaco.
Barcelona players celebrate against Monaco. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:19 IST, September 27th 2024