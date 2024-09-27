Published 15:19 IST, September 27th 2024
UEFA bans Barcelona fans from one away game in Champions League for racist conduct
UEFA banned Barcelona on Friday from selling tickets to fans for its next away game in the Champions League for “racism and/or other discriminatory conduct” during a game at Monaco.The disciplinary sanction will apply on Nov. 6 when Barcelona plays at Red Star Belgrade.
Barcelona players celebrate against Monaco. | Image: AP
