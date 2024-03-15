Advertisement

UEFA Champions League 2024 is into its crucial phase with just 8 teams left in the competition. The round of matches for the Quarter-finals was announced on Friday with two massive matches scheduled in March. Defending UCL champions Manchester City will take 14-time champions Real Madrid in the last eight stage, while Arsenal FC have been drawn against Bayern Munich.

Here's the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Quarter-final line-up

Man City vs Real Madrid

Barcelona vs PSG

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal FC vs Bayern Munich



Explaining the format, the winner of the Real Madrid vs Man city clash will take on the winner of the Bayern vs Arsenal match in the UCL semi-finals. On the other hand, the winner of PSG vs Barcelona game will face the winner of Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund clash.

Semi-finals 👇



Atlético or Dortmund 🆚 Paris or Barcelona

Arsenal or Bayern 🆚 Real Madrid or Man City #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/fBFSZKnbQv — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2024