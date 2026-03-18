UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona, Liverpool Work To Do As Bayern Munich Look To Set Up Madrid Quarter-Final

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will look to complete a trio of Spanish successes over English rivals in the Champions League's round of 16 on Wednesday.

A day after Real Madrid ousted Manchester City, Barcelona takes on Newcastle at Camp Nou with the score at 1-1 from last week's first leg after Lamine Yamal's stoppage-time penalty. Barca has won all seven of its home matches in 2026, scoring at least three goals in each.

Atletico is in a better position, 5-2 up on Tottenham, though facing an away match in the second leg.

English hopes may rest with Liverpool, which hosts Galatasaray at Anfield, needing to overturn a 1-0 loss from the first match in Istanbul. There is growing pressure on Liverpool manager Arne Slot heading into the game.

Advertisement

England had a record six teams in the round of 16, but only Arsenal has so far qualified, with Chelsea joining Man City in getting eliminated on Tuesday.

Advertisement