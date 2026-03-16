Updated 16 March 2026 at 16:25 IST
UEFA Champions League: Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham In Real Madrid Squad For Manchester City Clsh, PSG To Be Without Fabian Ruiz Against Chelsea
Kylian Mbappe is back in Real Madrid's squad for the second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League's round of 16 on Tuesday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Kylian Mbappé is back in Real Madrid's squad for the second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League's round of 16 on Tuesday.
The France striker hasn’t played since Feb. 21 because of a knee problem. He has missed five matches in all competitions, including Madrid's 3-0 win over City in the first leg last week. Mbappé was selected in a 26-man squad announced by Madrid on Monday. Also included was England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been sidelined since Feb. 1 because of a thigh injury.
Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa will conduct his pre-match news conference later Monday, when he might give an indication if Mbappé and Bellingham are healthy enough to start at Etihad Stadium.
PSG Head To Stamford Bridge With A 5-2 Lead, But Without Fabián Ruiz
PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz will be missing the Champions League last-16 second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.
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Ruiz has been sidelined since the end of January because of a knee injury.
PSG will also be without teenager Quentin Ndjantou but the reigning European champion has almost its entire squad available. PSG is in an excellent position ahead of the trip to London, leading 5-2 from the first leg.
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Luis Enrique’s players were off duty in the French league over the weekend because Nantes agreed to postpone their scheduled game in order to give PSG better preparation for the Champions League.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 16:25 IST