UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola Thanks Jose Mourinho After 97th Minute Benfica Magic Against Real Madrid Seals Man City's Progression

It was a tough few last minutes for Benfica in their penultimate Champions League group phase against Real Madrid. As the clock was ticking very fast, the Portuguese side had a free kick deep in the stoppage time, and Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin was seen heading into the box. In the next few seconds, Trubin was celebrating with his teammates as his last-gasp header sealed a spot for Benfica in the Champions League while crushing Real Madrid's knockout hopes.

Benfica needed a goal to secure their place in one of the playoff spots, and they had to wait till the very last minute as the entire stadium celebrated the goal very enthusiastically. Jose Mourinho's side will now have one more chance in order to secure a place in the knockouts.

Benfica's last-minute goal helped Manchester City to push into the last automatic knockout spots. The Portuguese team's 4th goal meant Madrid would finish on 15 points, one less than Manchester City, who did their job by beating Galatasaray 2-0.

On being asked whether he will thank Mourinho, City manager Pep Guardiola responded, off course.

Advertisement

“We were all there. We didn’t know that Benfica needed a goal to qualify.

“With the goalkeeper we said, ‘why you go? Stay in the goal because Madrid can equalise!’ After that, we are out.

Advertisement

“But it was a good strategy for Jose, right? To score the fourth goal.”

Champions League Playoffs Draw Format

Teams will be divided into seeded and unseeded pairs on the basis of how they finished after the group phase. Four seeded pairs will be pitted against four unseeded pairs. Teams finishing from 9-16 will be seeded, while the rest of the teams will be put under an unseeded bracket.

How Seeding could look like