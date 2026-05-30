PSG vs Arsenal, UCL 2025-26 Live Score & Updates: PSG Aim Back-to-Back UCL Crown, Arsenal Eye History
PSG will face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-26 final at the Puskás Arena in Budapest on Saturday, May 30. Get real-time score updates, commentary, lineups, highlights, and post-match analysis.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
PSG vs Arsenal Live Score & Updates: The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final sees defending champions PSG face Premier League winners Arsenal at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday, May 30. The heavyweight clash will kick off at 9:30 PM IST. This final is not just a battle for silverware, it’s a clash of philosophies. PSG’s attacking flair versus Arsenal’s defensive resilience. Victory would mark Arsenal’s first UCL crown or PSG’s second consecutive triumph, shaping European football narratives for years to come.
Live Blog
PSG vs Arsenal Live Score & Updates: PSG are chasing back-to-back European crowns under Luis Enrique, having demolished Inter Milan 5-0 in last year’s final. Arsenal arrive on the back of a historic domestic triumph, ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title, and now seek their first-ever Champions League trophy.
PSG vs Arsenal UCL Final Live Score: The Stage Is Set
PSG vs Arsenal Live Score & Updates:
PSG vs Arsenal UCL Final Live Score: PSG Players Arrive In Stadium
PSG vs Arsenal Live Score & Updates:
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PSG vs Arsenal UCL Final Live Score: Arsenal Playing XI
PSG vs Arsenal Live Score & Updates: Here's a look at Arsenal's Playing XI for the UCL 2025-26 final match.
PSG vs Arsenal UCL Final Live Score: Arsenal Players Arrive In Puskás Aréna
PSG vs Arsenal Live Score & Updates:
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PSG vs Arsenal UCL Final Live Score: Can PSG Win Back-To-Back UCL Titles?
PSG vs Arsenal Live Score & Updates: PSG, under Luis Enrique, are aiming for consecutive European crowns after their emphatic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in last year’s final. Meanwhile, Arsenal arrive buoyed by a historic domestic triumph, having ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League title, and now set their sights on a maiden Champions League trophy.
PSG vs Arsenal UCL Final Live Score: Head-To-Head Stat
PSG vs Arsenal Live Score & Updates: PSG hold a slight edge, with 2 wins in 6 meetings. Arsenal have 2 wins, and 2 matches ended in draws.
PSG vs Arsenal UCL Final Live Score: Let's Take A Look At The Predicted Lineups
PSG vs Arsenal Live Score & Updates:
PSG's Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Mendes, Marquinhos, Pacho, Zaire-Emery; Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz; Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia, Doué.
Arsenal's Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Raya; Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba, Mosquera; Zubimendi, Rice, Ødegaard; Trossard, Saka, Havertz.
PSG vs Arsenal UCL Final Live Score: Hello & Welcome!
PSG vs Arsenal Live Score & Updates: Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-26 Final, where PSG face Arsenal in a blockbuster showdown. For the first time, Asian fans can enjoy the summit clash at a convenient hour, with kick-off scheduled for 9:30 PM IST at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. Stay tuned here for real-time score updates, commentary, lineups, highlights, and post-match analysis.