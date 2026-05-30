PSG vs Arsenal, UCL 2025-26 Live Score & Updates: PSG Aim Back-to-Back UCL Crown, Arsenal Eye History

PSG vs Arsenal Live Score & Updates | Image: X/@ChampionsLeague

PSG vs Arsenal Live Score & Updates: The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final sees defending champions PSG face Premier League winners Arsenal at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday, May 30. The heavyweight clash will kick off at 9:30 PM IST. This final is not just a battle for silverware, it’s a clash of philosophies. PSG’s attacking flair versus Arsenal’s defensive resilience. Victory would mark Arsenal’s first UCL crown or PSG’s second consecutive triumph, shaping European football narratives for years to come.