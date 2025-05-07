UEFA Champions League, PSG vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups, Venue, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Arsenal will travel to Paris to take on recently-crowned Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final in what is a must-win game for the Gunners in particular.

PSG retain a narrow 1-0 lead going into the second leg, as they beat Mikel Arteta's men by that scoreline at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal are not expected to be pushovers and will come out all guns blazing in a bid to make their first Champions League final since 2006.

For the Gunners, this competition represents their last shot at silverware - they are out of contention for both the FA Cup and the Premier League.

But for PSG, this is the chance to take one step closer to a treble - they play Reims in the Coupe de France final later this month and have already won the league.

In terms of style of play, there is not much that separates the two sides. In Arteta and PSG manager Luis Enrique, both teams have Spanish managers who want their teams to dominate possession.

Arsenal have shown a stubborn defensive side this season, but PSG have often been free-flowing and look to score plenty of goals.

For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka is going to be the key player as he can single-handedly change games in their favour. Ousmane Dembele has been PSG's man in form and many expect him to continue that good run vs Arsenal.

PSG vs Arsenal Predicted Line-ups

PSG predicted XI

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Ruiz, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal predicted XI

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli.

PSG vs Arsenal Live Streaming