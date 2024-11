UEFA Champions League Results After Matchday 5: Current Table Leaders, Schedule, and Fixtures

As of November 28, 2024, Liverpool tops the Champions League standings for the 2024-25 season, with a perfect record of five victories from five matches and an amazing goal difference of +11. Inter Milan is close behind, having won four games and drawn one. Barcelona and Dortmund are equal for third place in terms of points after each winning four games. Atalanta rounds out the top five with three victories and two draws. The rivalry is fierce, with many clubs pushing for postseason spots as the season continues.