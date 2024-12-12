Published 12:44 IST, December 12th 2024
UEFA Champions League Table and Results: Arne Slot's Liverpool Remains Unbeatable in the New Format
Arne Slot's Liverpool continues its unbeaten run in the new UEFA Champions League format, leading the table with impressive results and dominance in matches.
Liverpool is topping the UEFA Champions League standings as of December 12, 2024, with an amazing record of 6 victories, 0 draws, and 0 losses, therefore earning 18 points and only one goal lost. Barcelona comes in with 15 points; they have won five of the six games. Closely packed with 13 points are Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Brest, and Lille. Having all 12 points, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich close the top 10. Reflecting the erratic character of this year's league, some teams, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, have struggled greatly in the very intense battle.
UEFA Champions League Table
|Rank
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Last 5 Matches
|Next Round
|1
|Liverpool
|6
|6
|0
|0
|13
|1
|12
|18
|Win Win Win Win Win
|2
|Barcelona
|6
|5
|0
|1
|21
|7
|14
|15
|Win Win Win Win Win
|3
|Arsenal
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|2
|9
|13
|Win Win Loss Win Win
|4
|Leverkusen
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|13
|Win Draw Loss Win Win
|5
|Aston Villa
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|3
|6
|13
|Win Win Loss Draw Win
|6
|Inter
|6
|4
|1
|1
|7
|1
|6
|13
|Win Win Win Win Loss
|7
|Brest
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|6
|4
|13
|Win Draw Win Loss Win
|8
|LOSC
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3
|13
|Win Win Draw Win Win
|9
|Dortmund
|6
|4
|0
|2
|18
|9
|9
|12
|Win Loss Win Win Loss
|Play-offs
|10
|Bayern
|6
|4
|0
|2
|17
|8
|9
|12
|Loss Loss Win Win Win
|Play-offs
|11
|Atlético Madrid
|6
|4
|0
|2
|14
|10
|4
|12
|Loss Loss Win Win Win
|Play-offs
|12
|Milan
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|9
|3
|12
|Loss Win Win Win Win
|Play-offs
|13
|Atalanta
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|4
|9
|11
|Win Draw Win Win Loss
|Play-offs
|14
|Juventus
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|5
|4
|11
|Win Loss Draw Draw Win
|Play-offs
|15
|Benfica
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|7
|3
|10
|Win Loss Loss Win Draw
|Play-offs
|16
|Monaco
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|10
|2
|10
|Draw Win Win Loss Loss
|Play-offs
|17
|Sporting
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|9
|2
|10
|Draw Win Win Loss Loss
|Play-offs
|18
|Feyenoord
|6
|3
|1
|2
|14
|15
|-1
|10
|Win Win Loss Draw Win
|Play-offs
|19
|Club Brugge
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|10
|Win Loss Win Draw Win
|Play-offs
|20
|Real Madrid
|6
|3
|0
|3
|12
|11
|1
|9
|Loss Win Loss Loss Win
|Play-offs
|21
|Celtic
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|10
|0
|9
|Loss Draw Win Draw Draw
|Play-offs
|22
|Man City
|6
|2
|2
|2
|13
|9
|4
|8
|Win Win Loss Draw Loss
|Play-offs
|23
|PSV
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|8
|2
|8
|Draw Draw Win Win Loss
|Play-offs
|24
|Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|15
|-5
|8
|Draw Win Win Loss Draw
|Play-offs
|25
|PSG
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|Loss Draw Loss Loss Win
|Play-offs
|26
|VfB Stuttgart
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|7
|Draw Win Loss Loss Win
|Play-offs
|27
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|13
|-8
|4
|Loss Loss Win Loss Loss
|Play-offs
|28
|Sparta Praha
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|18
|-11
|4
|Draw Loss Loss Loss Loss
|Play-offs
|29
|SK Sturm Graz
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|Loss Loss Loss Win Loss
|Play-offs
|30
|Girona
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|Loss Win Loss Loss Loss
|Play-offs
|31
|Crvena zvezda
|6
|1
|0
|5
|10
|19
|-9
|3
|Loss Loss Loss Win Loss
|Play-offs
|32
|RB Salzburg
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|18
|-15
|3
|Loss Loss Win Loss Loss
|Play-offs
|33
|Bologna
|6
|0
|2
|4
|1
|7
|-6
|2
|Loss Loss Loss Loss Draw
|Play-offs
|34
|RB Leipzig
|6
|0
|0
|6
|6
|13
|-7
|0
|Loss Loss Loss Loss Loss
|Play-offs
|35
|Slovan Bratislava
|6
|0
|0
|6
|5
|21
|-16
|0
|Loss Loss Loss Loss Loss
|Play-offs
|36
|Young Boys
|6
|0
|0
|6
|3
|22
|-19
|0
|Loss Loss Loss Loss Loss
|Play-offs
UCL Results
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Juventus 3, PSV Eindhoven 1
Aston Villa 3, Young Boys 0
Bayern Munich 9, Dinamo Zagreb 2
Liverpool 3, AC Milan 1
Real Madrid 3, Stuttgart 1
Sporting Lisbon 2, Lille 0
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Bologna 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Sparta Prague 3, Salzburg 0
Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Brugge 0
Celtic 5, Slovan Bratislava 1
Manchester City 0, Inter Milan 0
Paris Saint-Germain 1, Girona 0
Thursday, Sept. 19
Benfica 2, Crvena zvezda 1
Leverkusen 4, Feyenoord 0
Atalanta 0, Arsenal 0
Atlético Madrid 2, RB Leipzig 1
Monaco 2, Barcelona 1
Brest 2, Sturm Graz 1
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Brest 4, Salzburg 0
Stuttgart 1, Sparta Prague 1
Inter Milan 4, Red Star Belgrade 0
Borussia Dortmund 7, Celtic 1
Barcelona 5, Young Boys 0
Leverkusen 1, AC Milan 0
Arsenal 2, Paris Saint-Germain 0
PSV Eindhoven 1, Sporting Lisbon 1
Manchester City 4, Slovan Bratislava 0
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Atalanta 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Feyenoord 3, Girona 2
Liverpool 2, Bologna 0
Juventus 3, RB Leipzig 2
Benfica 4, Atlético Madrid 0
Dinamo Zagreb 2, Monaco 2
Lille 1, Real Madrid 0
Aston Villa 1, Bayern Munich 0
Club Brugge 1, Sturm Graz 0
Tuesday, Oct. 22
AC Milan 3, Club Brugge 1
Monaca 5, Crvena zvezda 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1, PSV Eindhoven 1
Stuttgart 1, Juventus 0
Arsenal 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Aston Villa 2, Bologna 0
Girona 2, Slovan Bratislava 0
Sporting Lisbon 2, Strum Graz 0
Real Madrid 5, Borussia Dortmund 2
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Atalanta 0, Celtic 0
Brest 1, Leverkusen 1
Manchester City 5, Sparta Prague 0
Liverpool 1, RB Leipzig 0
Barcelona 4, Bayern Munich 1
Lille 3, Atlético Madrid 1
Feyenoord 3, Benfica 1
Dinamo Zagreb 2, Salzburg 0
Inter Milan 1, Young Boys 0
All Times EST
Tuesday, Nov. 5
PSV Eindhoven 4, Girona 0
Dinamo Grazeb 4, Slovan Bratislava 1
AC Milan 3, Real Madrid 1
Liverpool 4, Leverkusen 0
Borussia Dortmund 1, Sturm Graz 0
Sporting Lisbon 4, Manchester City 1
Lille 1, Juventus 1
Celtic 3, RB Leipzig 1
Monaco 1, Bologna 0
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Club Brugge 1, Aston Villa 0
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Young Boys 1
Bayern Munich 1, Benfica 0
Atlético Madrid 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Inter Milan 1, Arsenal 0
Salzburg 3, Feyenoord 1
Barcelona 5, Red Star Belgrade 2
Brest 2, Sparta Prague 1
Atalanta 2, Stuttgart 0
Tuesday, Nov. 26
AC Milan 3, Slovan Bratislava 2
Atlético Madrid 6, Sparta Prague 0
Manchester City 3, Feyenoord 3
Bayern Munich 1, Paris Saint-Germain 0
Inter Milan 1, RB Leipzig 0
Barcelona 3, Brest 0
Leverkusen 5, Salzburg 0
Arsenal 5, Sporting Lisbon 1
Atalanta 6, Young Boys 1
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Red Star Belgrade 5, Stuttgart 1
Strum Graz 1, Girona 0
Liverpool 2, Real Madrid 0
PSV Eindhoven 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 2
Borussia Dortmund 3, Dinamo Zagreb 0
Celtic 1, Club Brugge 1
Benfica 3, Monaco 2
Aston Villa 0, Juventus 0
Lille 2, Bologna 1
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Dinamo Zagreb 0, Celtic 0
Liverpool 1, Girona 0
Aston Villa 3, RB Leipzig 2
Leverkusen 1, Inter Milan 0
Real Madrid 3, Atalanta 2
Club Brugge 2, Sporting Lisbon 1
Bayern Munich 5, Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Paris Saint-Germain 3, Salzburg 0
Brest 1, PSV Eindhoven 0
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Atlético Madrid 3, Slovan Bratislava 1
Lille 3, Sturm Graz 2
Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 2
Juventus 2, Manchester City 0
Benfica 0, Bologna 0
Arsenal 3, Monaco 0
AC Milan 2, Red Star Belgrade 1
Feyenoord 4, Sparta Prague 2
Stuttgart 5, Young Boys 1
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Atalanta vs. Sturm Graz, 12:45 p.m.
Monaco vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m.
Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Leverkusen, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Lille, 3 p.m.
Bologna vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Leipzig vs. Sporting Lisbon, 12:45 p.m.
Shakhtar vs. Brest, 12:45 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Sparta Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.
Celtic vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.
Feyenoord vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Girona, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Sporting Lisbon vs. Bologna, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.
Stuttgart vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Sturm Graz vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Slovan Bratislava, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague, 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Salzburg vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.
Lille vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Celtic, 3 p.m.
Girona vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Brest vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Top eight advance directly to the Round of 16. Teams ranked 9-24 will compete in knockout round play-offs to determine the remaining spots in the last 16.
