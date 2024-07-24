sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:08 IST, July 24th 2024

UEFA Charges Spain Duo Rodri and Morata After Song About Gibraltar During Euro 2024 Celebrations

UEFA has charged Spain captain Alvaro Morata and midfielder Rodri after singing about a sovereignty claim on Gibraltar at the team’s Championship title celebration

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rodri
Spain's Rodri celebrates after a quarterfinal match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
00:08 IST, July 24th 2024