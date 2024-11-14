sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:36 IST, November 14th 2024

UEFA Investigates English Ref Coote Over Footage Of Alleged Drug Use At Euro 2024

UEFA started another investigation into English match official David Coote on Thursday after a video allegedly showed him using cocaine during the European Championship.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
UEFA investigates English ref Coote over footage of alleged drug use at Euro 2024
