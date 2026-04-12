Union Berlin Makes History With Marie-Louise Eta As First Woman To Lead Bundesliga Men’s Team

Union Berlin has appointed Marie-Louise Eta — who was the Bundesliga’s first female assistant coach — as head coach to replace the fired Steffen Baumgart and secure the team's Bundesliga survival.

Baumgart and his assistants, Danilo de Souza and Kevin McKenna, were all fired after the team’s 3-1 loss at last-place Heidenheim on Saturday, Union announced just before midnight.

Eta, who was coaching the Under-19 team and has agreed to take over Union’s women’s team, was in a similar position in 2024 when she had to step in as assistant coach for suspended head coach Nenad Bjelica for three games. She became the first female coach to lead a men's team in the Bundesliga.

She already made history earlier that season as the first female assistant coach in the Bundesliga and across the top divisions of Europe’s “big five” soccer leagues.

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“I’m delighted that Marie Louise Eta has agreed to take on this role on an interim basis before she becomes head coach of the women’s first team as planned in the summer,” Union sporting director Horst Heldt said in a statement.

Baumgart, a former Union player, was appointed during the 2024-25 winter break, but Heldt said recent results prompted the club to take drastic action.

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“We’ve had a completely disappointing second half of the season so far, and we’re not letting the table fool us — our situation remains precarious, and we desperately need points to secure our place in the league.”

Defeat in Heidenheim left Union in 11th place in the 18-team division, just seven points clear of St. Pauli in the relegation zone with five rounds remaining.

“Two wins out of 14 games since the winter break, and the performances shown in recent weeks do not give us the confidence that we can turn things around with the current setup. We have therefore decided to make a fresh start,” Heldt said.