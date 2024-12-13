United States Women's National Team stays at No. 1 in the year-end FIFA rankings

Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman, Crystal Dunn, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith listen to the national anthem ahead of a women’s Group B soccer match between Australia and the US at the Marseille Stadium | Image: AP Photo

The United States women's national team ended the year as No. 1 in the FIFA rankings.

Emma Hayes' team won gold at the Paris Olympics to mark its turnaround in form after its reign as world champion ended last year and Spain established itself as the dominant force in women's soccer.

The U.S.'s triumph in France — beating Brazil 1-0 in the final — saw it climb four places to top the FIFA rankings in August. And it maintained top spot in the final rankings of the year, which were released Friday.

World champion Spain was top at the start of the year, but dropped to third after losing the bronze medal match at the Olympics. It is up to second in the latest rankings.

European champion England is down to fourth from second. Olympic bronze medal winner Germany is third.

The U.S. has dominated women's soccer, winning four World Cups and five Olympic golds.

But was eliminated in the round of 16 from last year's World Cup when knocked out by Sweden.