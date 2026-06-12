US Homeland Security Chief Defends Omar Artan Entry Rejection For FIFA World Cup: 'I Don't Care What Your Situation Is'

Much before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, controversy had started to brew surrounding the footballing extravaganza. Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry by the USA authorities, and he was deported back ahead of the FIFA World Cup. U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed a Somali national wasn't allowed to enter U.S. soil ahead of the tournament.

Homeland Security Secretary Explains Omar Artan Entry Denial

The decision attracted severe criticism, and later UEFA appointed him the referee for the Super Cup to be played between Champions League winners PSG and Europa League winner Aston Villa. Artan was reportedly questioned for 11 hours, and he was later sent back to Turkey.

After FIFA chief Gianni Infantino addressed the issue, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin opened up on Omar Artan's visa denial. While addressing a press conference, he said, "We're not going to allow people that have criminal or maybe proceed to be have criminal ties to come into this country. I don't care what your situation is. We, I'm not going to get into why we denied this individual, but there's a reason why this person was denied.

"We work closely with FIFA, and the administration on a regular basis, we talk to FIFA and their directors constantly. Anybody that was denied, we made the case for and showed them why they were denied. Now to get into specifics of it, I'm not getting the specifics of it."

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Omar Artan Became First FIFA Referee From Somalia

Artan's most notable display was in the CAF Champions League final, and he was later adjudged Africa's best referee for the year 2025. The 34-year-old was supposed to be the first referee from Somalia to officiate in the World Cup and was an enlisted FIFA referee since 2018.

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