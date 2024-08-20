Published 09:41 IST, August 20th 2024
U.S. men's soccer to play exhibition against Mexico on October 15 at Guadalajara
The United States will play an exhibition against Mexico on Oct. 15 at Guadalajara in what could be the second match for Mauricio Pochettino , who is negotiating to become the Americans’ coach.
