sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 09:41 IST, August 20th 2024

U.S. men's soccer to play exhibition against Mexico on October 15 at Guadalajara

The United States will play an exhibition against Mexico on Oct. 15 at Guadalajara in what could be the second match for Mauricio Pochettino , who is negotiating to become the Americans’ coach.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino,
Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino, | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

09:41 IST, August 20th 2024