Published 10:32 IST, August 26th 2024
US Open 2024: Even the players aren't sure who will be at their best on New York's hard courts
Tennis fans unable to decide who has the best shot at doing well at the U.S. Open have company as the year's last Grand Slam tournament is set to begin Monday. Even the players themselves aren't sure what to expect.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The winner's trophies are displayed during the reveal of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament draw, in New York | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
10:32 IST, August 26th 2024