US-owned English Club Norwich City Hire Former Club Brugge, Monaco Coach Philippe Clement

American-owned English soccer club Norwich hired former Club Brugge, Monaco and Rangers coach Philippe Clement on Tuesday aiming to end a historically bad run of home results.

Norwich’s eight straight home losses to start this season have the team 23rd in the 24-team second-tier Championship and star striker Josh Sargent lost his place in the United States squad months before co-hosting the World Cup.

Norwich, whose majority shareholder is Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, has fired five coaches in four years since last playing in the Premier League. The most recent hire, Liam Manning, was fired after five months.

Clement was given a contract into 2029, Norwich said. His first game is on Saturday at Birmingham, whose American ownership group includes Tom Brady.

The 51-year-old former Belgium defender was fired by Rangers in February after 16 months in Scotland.

