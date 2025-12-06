VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?

Bayern players celebrate after winning the German soccer cup round of sixteen match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin | Image: AP

Matchweek 13 features a classic Bundesliga match-up as VfB Stuttgart will lock horns against hosts Bayern Munich at the MHP Arena. Both sides are in pleasant form and are at the top of the table.

Teams from both sides will focus on gaining points to keep themselves at the top of the points table as the 2025/26 season continues. Bayern is aiming for a successful defence, while Stuttgart looks to provide some resistance in the competition.

VfB Stuttgart Hosts Bayern Munich As Battle For The Top Heats Up In Bundesliga

VfB Stuttgart returns home with comfortable momentum, as they have seven wins and four losses in their past matches. Stars like Deniz Undav and Tiago Tomás have been consistent in terms of goal scoring, which has kept them in the top half of the table.

Marco Rose's side will look to bring in some comfortable momentum as they perform at home, where they will look to harness their supporters' energy while facing the defending Bundesliga champions.

Bayern Munich has 11 wins in 12 matches and is at the top of the standings. The attacking unit of Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, and Michael Olise has shown finesse and will be geared up to dominate once again.

The defending champions' defence is another formidable unit as they have conceded just four goals in their past five outings. It will be a solid duel as two titan-like sides will collide to gain some advantage in the league.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Live Streaming

When Will The VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will take place on Sunday, December 06, 2025.

At What Time Does The VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will kick off at 08:00 PM IST.

Where Will The VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will take place at the MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany.

How To Watch The VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match live on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?