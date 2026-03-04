Vietnam vs India Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch VIE vs IND AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Match?

India to take on Vietnam in AFC Women's Asian Cup | Image: AIFF

The Indian Women's Football team will kick off their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 journey against Vietnam on Wednesday. The match will be played at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Vietnam vs India AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When Will Vietnam vs India AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match Take Place?

The Vietnam vs India AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will take place on Wednesday, 4 March.

At What Time Will Vietnam vs India AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match Start?

The Vietnam vs India AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will kick off at 4:30 PM IST.

Where Will The Vietnam vs India AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match Take Place?

The Vietnam vs India AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will take place at Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Vietnam vs India AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Vietnam vs India AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch Vietnam vs India AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Live on TV?