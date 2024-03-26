×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

Vinícius breaks down while talking about racism, says he’s losing desire to play because of insults

When speaking about the racist taunts he received in Spain, Vinícius Jr broke down in tears. He said that the experience has made him lose interest in playing.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Vinicius Junior
Brazil’s Vinicius Junior attends a training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, London, Wednesday March 20, 2024, ahead of their soccer match against England | Image: AP
Vinícius Júnior broke down in tears on Monday while talking about the racist insults that he has been subjected to in Spain, saying that he is losing his desire to keep playing because of what he has been going through.

Vinícius spoke freely about his struggles fighting against racism on the eve of the “One Skin” friendly game between Spain and Brazil on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which was set up to raise awareness about racism nearly a year after the Brazil international was racially insulted at a Spanish league game in Valencia.

“It’s something very sad what I have been going through here," Vinícius said. “It’s tough. I’ve been fighting against this for a long time. It’s exhausting because you feel like you are alone. I’ve made so many official complaints but no one is ever punished.”

The Spain-Brazil game is taking place just days after a new wave of racist and hate insults targeted Vinícius in matches in Spain.

“More and more I’m losing my desire to play," he said. "But I’ll keep fighting.”

Published March 26th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

