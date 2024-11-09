Published 20:51 IST, November 9th 2024
Vinícius Jr nets hat trick in win as three Real Madrid players go down injured
Vinícius Júnior scored a hat trick to lead Real Madrid a 4-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday in a much-needed victory that was dampened when teammate Éder Militão left on a stretcher.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
Loading...
20:51 IST, November 9th 2024