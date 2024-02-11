Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

Vinícius leads Real Madrid's 4-0 rout of Girona. Bellingham nets 2 before hurting foot

Vinícius Júnior delivered a stellar all-round performance and Jude Bellingham scored twice before leaving with a hurt foot as Real Madrid crushed title rival Girona 4-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Associated Press Television News
Vinícius Júnior
Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring at Barcelona during the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vinícius Júnior delivered a stellar all-round performance and Jude Bellingham scored twice before leaving with a hurt foot as Real Madrid crushed title rival Girona 4-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Leader Madrid opened up a five-point lead over second-place Girona, whose only two losses in an otherwise sensational season have both come against Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Advertisement

Madrid’s perfect night had one blemish. Bellingham asked to be substituted early in the second half just moments after making it 3-0. It will have to be seen if the England midfielder will be ready for Tuesday’s game at Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16.

While Bellingham took his league-leading tally to 15 goals and reached 20 goals overall since joining Madrid last summer, it was Vinícius who powered Madrid to the statement victory by playing a part in all of the hosts' goals.

Advertisement

The Brazil forward opened the scoring just six minutes after kickoff. He then assisted on goals for Bellingham and Rodrygo, and had a strike that was blocked by Girona’s goalkeeper into the path of Bellingham for an easy goal.

Girona’s only other league defeat came in September when it lost 3-0 to Madrid. Since that defeat, Girona had gone 15 rounds without a loss, a stretch that included the team leading the standings.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

15 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

19 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

19 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

20 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

20 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

20 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

21 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

2 days ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Government set to introduce National Creators’ Awards

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Veteran Artist A Ramachandran Dies At 89 After Prolonged Illness

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  3. U-19 Cricket World Cup Champions: A list of all winners and runners-up

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Central Funds Row Escalates as Cong Stages Protest Against Amit Shah

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station, Resulting In Huge Explosion

    World22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement