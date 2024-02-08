English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Vinícius nets hat trick as Real Madrid beats Barcelona 4-1 to win Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 4-1 on Sunday to win the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and take home their first trophy of the year thanks to a hat-trick from Vinícius Júnior in the first half.

Associated Press Television News
Vinícius Júnior
Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring at Barcelona during the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh | Image: AP
Vinícius Júnior scored a first-half hat trick as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 4-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and lift its first trophy of the season on Sunday.

Rodrygo also scored for Madrid, which now has 13 Super Cup trophies, one less than the Catalan club. It was Madrid’s second Super Cup triumph since the tournament was moved to Saudi Arabia four years ago. Robert Lewandowski scored Barcelona's goal to make it 2-1 in the first half.

The “clasico” between the Spanish powerhouses was a rematch of last year’s Super Cup final that Barcelona won 3-1 for its first trophy with coach Xavi Hernández and without Lionel Messi.

Madrid had also defeated Barcelona in the first “clasico” of the season in October in Barcelona in the Spanish league.

Barcelona played a man down from the 71st after defender Ronald Araujo was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Vinícius.

 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

