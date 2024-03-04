English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Viral Video Shows Messi's Free Kick Striking A Baby In The Face | WATCH The Dad's Reaction

Lionel Messi’s free kick accidentally hits an infant's face while trying for a hat-trick. Dad’s reaction sparks mixed reactions on the internet.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Messi's Free Kick Striking A Baby In The Face
Messi's Free Kick Striking A Baby In The Face | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers in the world, is now displaying his skills in the MLS (Major League Soccer) in the USA. And a funny incident took place when Messi’s team, Inter Miami, was playing against Orlando. 

Miami won the match with a scoreline of 5-0, with Messi scoring twice. But what took away all the focus of the match was a free kick from the captain of Miami, but the thing is, it was not a goal. Inter Miami was rewarded with a free kick, and as always, it was taken by the captain. Messi placed the ball in the spot, eyeing the top corner of the goal post, but instead of going in, the ball sailed over the goal post. 

And this ball hits an infant sitting in the first row of spectators. This left the kid in tears, and two women consoled when the kid was crying. But the video captured shows the dad’s reaction, which was epic and humorous at the same time. Instead of caring about the fact that the kid got hit with a football, he was in awe that Mess’s kick hit the child. 

He blurted out in the video, “Are you okay, my love? Messi hit you anyway, huh. Nothing's wrong.”

The social media users replied with their reactions to the video shared by some handles. 

One user wrote, “Wish that was me.” Another one said, “Nah they really love the Goat.” A third user showed concern and said, “It's the parents' fault 100%. Always be aware of your surroundings, ESPECIALLY when you bring kids to these seats. It's really not that hard.”

Published March 4th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

