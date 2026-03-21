'Want FIFA World Cup 2026 To Go Ahead As Scheduled': President Gianni Infantino Assures Amid Iran's Participation Concern

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will proceed as scheduled, despite uncertainties surrounding Iran's participation due to regional conflict with Israel and the United States.



The United States will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico. The tournament will feature 104 matches, beginning at Mexico City Stadium on June 11. The grand finale will be hosted at the New Jersey Stadium on 19 July.



Iran, which qualified for the 48-team tournament are slotted in Group G. Iran are scheduled to play its FIFA World Cup fixtures in Los Angeles and Seattle.



They will face Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt. However, due to regional conflict, their participation has cast uncertainty on US soil.



With Iran's participation uncertain, President Infantino expressed that all 48 teams will take part in the tournament and play with mutual respect.



"FIFA is looking forward to all teams participating at the World Cup to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect," Infantino said during an online FIFA Council meeting from Zurich, as quoted by France24.



"We have a schedule. We will soon have the 48 competing teams confirmed, and we want the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled," the FIFA President added.



FIFA President's comments came just a few days after Mehdi Taj, who is President of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), said that Iran is in talks with FIFA to relocate its World Cup 2026 group matches to Mexico instead in USA, citing serious concerns about the team's security and political tensions surrounding the tournament.