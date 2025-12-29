Updated 29 December 2025 at 12:05 IST
WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo Admits 'We Have A Similar Story' While Introducing Tennis Legend Novak Djokovic
16th Globe Soccer Awards: Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic were among the big sporting icons present in Dubai for the glitzy Soccer Awards.
16th Globe Soccer Awards: It was a night to remember for the ones lucky enough to be in Dubai for the Globe Soccer Awards. The grand event was taking place at Dubai’s Atlantis, The Royal, on Sunday. During the glamourous event, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo was tasked with awarding Tennis icon Novak Djokovic the newly launched Globe Sports Award. And that is exactly when the fans got to witness a treat. While introducing Djokovic, CR7 admitted that his story is very similar to that of the Serbian.
‘We have a similar story’
“For me, he is an example of longevity. We have a similar story. He deserves this because he is an example for the past generation, the current one and the next," Ronaldo said while introducing the tennis legend.
