WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo Admits 'We Have A Similar Story' While Introducing Tennis Legend Novak Djokovic

16th Globe Soccer Awards: It was a night to remember for the ones lucky enough to be in Dubai for the Globe Soccer Awards. The grand event was taking place at Dubai’s Atlantis, The Royal, on Sunday. During the glamourous event, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo was tasked with awarding Tennis icon Novak Djokovic the newly launched Globe Sports Award. And that is exactly when the fans got to witness a treat. While introducing Djokovic, CR7 admitted that his story is very similar to that of the Serbian.