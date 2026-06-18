WATCH| Cristiano Ronaldo Targeted By 'Messi Messi' Chants After Portugal Star Fails To Find The Net vs DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a sorry figure in Portugal's 1-1 draw with DR Congo in a FIFA World Cup Group K encounter in Houston. Portugal took an early lead through Joao Neves, but Yoane Wissa's header just before the break ensured the African country left the field with one precious World Cup point.

Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomed With Lionel Messi Chant

Just a few hours after Lionel Messi lit up the World Cup with his maiden hat-trick for Argentina, the focus was on Ronaldo. But the Portugal star endured a disappointing evening and attempted just three shots on target. Portugal dominated possession but couldn't stretch the Congo defence, which showed a character of steel.

Just when Ronaldo was walking off towards the tunnel, a “Messi Messi” chant erupted in the stadium. Ronaldo's iconic rivalry with Messi has been a hot topic over the years, and there is a possibility that Argentina might face Portugal in the World Cup quarterfinal.

Portugal will now face Uzbekistan on June 23, and it remains to be seen whether coach Roberto Martinez hands a start to the iconic footballer. Ronaldo, 41, has seemingly lost his pace, but he still remains a potent force for his country.

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The chants didn't affect Ronaldo, who moments later hugged a DR Congo supporter who evaded security to invade the pitch in Houston. One of the greatest rivalries in sports, both Messi and Ronaldo have delivered consistently year after year.

Messi led his country to the World Cup in Qatar last year, but Ronaldo couldn't make his mark as Portugal crashed out of the World Cup after a quarterfinal loss to Morocco. Time is not on Ronaldo's side as it stands and he must answer to all his critics what he has been doing all these years.