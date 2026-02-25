Updated 25 February 2026 at 18:01 IST
WATCH| Turkish Footballer's Heartwarming Act And Quick Thinking Saves Seagull's Life Mid-Match In Istanbul
In a match between Istanbul Yurdum Spor and Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar in the Istanbul First Amateur League playoff final, Turkish football player Gani Catan saved a seagull's life by performing CPR.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
It has not been the best few months for Turkish football, with the suspension of 149 match officials and more than 1,000 players relating to a betting scandal. However, the recent events at a seventh-tier match at the weekend brought some much-needed moral goodness back in Turkish football when a footballer revived a seagull's life mid-match.
In a match between Istanbul Yurdum Spor and Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar in the Istanbul First Amateur League playoff final, Turkish football player Gani Catan saved a seagull's life by performing CPR after the bird fell to the ground mid-match.
ALSO READ- Major Setback For Real Madrid As Key Player Expected To Miss Crucial Champions League Second Leg Clash Against Benfica - Report
Footballer Saves Bird's Life Mid-Game With Quick Thinking
The incident occurred when Istanbul Yurdum Spor goalkeeper Muhammed Uyanik picked up the ball, and seeing no options available to him, he shot a long ball high in the air to continue the play. However, the ball went high in the air, hitting a low-flying seagull in the process, which spiralled in the air like a downed fighter jet before dropping to the field.
Advertisement
Istanbul captain Gani Catan rushed to the bird, ignoring the ball, and started performing CPR to revive the bird back to life. As other players rushed to surround, the player kept performing CPR until he felt a small flutter on the injured bird's wings.
Following the revival, the match continued with Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar winning the Championship.
Advertisement
ALSO READ- UEFA Champions League: PSG Coach Luis Enrique Must Decide Whether To Protect Lead Or Attack Against Monaco
Watch The Video Here
Gani Catan On Saving The Bird's Life
In the post-match interview, the player shared that rushing to the bird and trying to save it had been a reflex on his part. Gani Catan shared, "It was a reflex reaction. Something was falling, and I realised it was a seagull. The first thing that came to my mind was heart massage, because it couldn't breathe, so I tried my luck. We missed the championship, but saving a life was more important."
According to Turkish reports, the bird sustained an injured wing but avoided any other fatal injuries.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 25 February 2026 at 18:01 IST