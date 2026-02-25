WATCH| Turkish Footballer's Heartwarming Act And Quick Thinking Saves Seagull's Life Mid-Match In Istanbul

It has not been the best few months for Turkish football, with the suspension of 149 match officials and more than 1,000 players relating to a betting scandal. However, the recent events at a seventh-tier match at the weekend brought some much-needed moral goodness back in Turkish football when a footballer revived a seagull's life mid-match.

In a match between Istanbul Yurdum Spor and Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar in the Istanbul First Amateur League playoff final, Turkish football player Gani Catan saved a seagull's life by performing CPR after the bird fell to the ground mid-match.

Footballer Saves Bird's Life Mid-Game With Quick Thinking

The incident occurred when Istanbul Yurdum Spor goalkeeper Muhammed Uyanik picked up the ball, and seeing no options available to him, he shot a long ball high in the air to continue the play. However, the ball went high in the air, hitting a low-flying seagull in the process, which spiralled in the air like a downed fighter jet before dropping to the field.

Istanbul captain Gani Catan rushed to the bird, ignoring the ball, and started performing CPR to revive the bird back to life. As other players rushed to surround, the player kept performing CPR until he felt a small flutter on the injured bird's wings.

Following the revival, the match continued with Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar winning the Championship.

Gani Catan On Saving The Bird's Life

In the post-match interview, the player shared that rushing to the bird and trying to save it had been a reflex on his part. Gani Catan shared, "It was a reflex reaction. Something was falling, and I realised it was a seagull. The first thing that came to my mind was heart massage, because it couldn't breathe, so I tried my luck. We missed the championship, but saving a life was more important."