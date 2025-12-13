Updated 13 December 2025 at 12:43 IST
WATCH | 'Water Bottles Thrown': Fans Angry at Lionel Messi's Premature Exit From Salt Lake Stadium During GOAT India Tour 2025
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Fans have created much chaos inside the Salt Lake stadium after Lionel Messi left the arena early.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi arrived at the Salt Lake stadium on Saturday amid much-hype and fanfare. Unfortunately, it was only the influential people who got to meet the football legend. And it all ended in an anti-climax as the Argentinian superstar left the Yuba Bharti Krirangan in less than 30 minutes. And that has angered the fans who threw bottles and placards to vent their disgust on the organisers of the event. Some fans have also gone to the extent of demanding a refund of the ticket. While not much is known over what will now happen, Messi has left for the airport from where he and his team will head off to Hyderabad for their second stop.
ALSO READ: Lionel Messi is 'Happy'; Argentine Icon's First Reaction on His 70-Foot Statue in Kolkata
Here is the clip of fans venting their anger.
WATCH VIDEO
Some fans had waited for hours to get a glimpse of Messi and hence they were disappointed as their idol left early. Fans are calling out the VIP where only a select few - like actors, ministers, and businessmen - got to meet him. Fans reckon the organisers have a lot to answer.
Advertisement
9:30 AM-10:30 AM: Meet-and-greet
10:30 AM-11:15 AM: Virtual inauguration of the Messi statue
11:15 AM-11:25 AM: Arrival at the Salt Lake Stadium
12:00 PM: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive at the Salt Lake Stadium
12:00 PM-12:30 PM: Friendly match, felicitation, and interaction
2:00 PM: Departure for Hyderabad
Now Messi will head off to Hyderabad where he will play a friendly match with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. After that, he would be in Mumbai on Sunday. On Monday, Messi would be in Delhi where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Advertisement
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 13 December 2025 at 12:36 IST