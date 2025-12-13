WATCH | 'Water Bottles Thrown': Fans Angry at Lionel Messi's Premature Exit From Salt Lake Stadium During GOAT India Tour 2025

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi arrived at the Salt Lake stadium on Saturday amid much-hype and fanfare. Unfortunately, it was only the influential people who got to meet the football legend. And it all ended in an anti-climax as the Argentinian superstar left the Yuba Bharti Krirangan in less than 30 minutes. And that has angered the fans who threw bottles and placards to vent their disgust on the organisers of the event. Some fans have also gone to the extent of demanding a refund of the ticket. While not much is known over what will now happen, Messi has left for the airport from where he and his team will head off to Hyderabad for their second stop.