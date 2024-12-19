WATCH | When PSG Goalkeeper Donnarumma Got Brutally Hit On The Face By Wilfried Singo’s Cleat

PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was subject to a gruesome moment after he was brutally hit in the face. The Italian International football star sustained a horrifying injury after Monaco's Wilfried Singo mistakenly hit him in the face as the goalkeeper tried to make a save. The Italian was left bloodied, and he had to be taken out of the game and undergo urgent medical attention. The moment was utterly gruesome to watch as Donnarumma was busted open in the face and thankfully averted from anything to happen. Check out the moment when Gianluigi Donnarumma got hit in the face with the studs.

WATCH | The Moment When Gianluigi Donnarumma Was Brutally Hit On The Face

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's face was bloodied in the 17th minute of Wednesday's Ligue 1 match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II after he was struck by an opponent's cleat. After stealing Wilfried Singo's cleat studs, the Italian international sustained injuries. When the Monaco player attempted to leap over the sliding Donnarumma after his shot was blocked, Singo struck his face instead.

While being treated, Donnarumma was left lying on the pitch. When he eventually got up and left, Matvey Safonov took his place. According to photos, Donnarumma had a cut beneath his right eye. Singo, who had previously received a warning, was fortunate to escape a red card. Donnarumma walked off the field and was replaced by Matvey Safonov.

Monaco Footballer Issues Apology After Donnarumma Incident, PSG Offer Injury Update

After Donnarumma suffered the injury, Monaco defender Wilfried Singo apologized to the Italian goalkeeper for the accidental hit on his face.

"I would like to apologise to Gianluigi Donnarumma. My gesture was obviously not intentional, but I was able to see afterwards that he had a serious injury to his face. I wish you a speedy recovery," said Singo on social media.

Paris Saint-Germain has also issued an update on Gianluigi Donnarumma, saying that the Italian goalkeeper has suffered “a facial trauma with multiple wounds.” He was scheduled for exams on Thursday and will likely be rested for several days. The goalie also looks to be in a good mood after the game as he met Singo in the dressing room, and things looked positive as Donnarumma spoke with a smile.