×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

We can progress to third round of World Cup Qualifiers: Igor Stimac after loss to Afghanistan

Embattled Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac said his side can still progress to the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, putting up a brave front despite an embarrassing defeat to lower-ranked Afghanistan here on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Igor Štimac
Igor Štimac | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Embattled Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac said his side can still progress to the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, putting up a brave front despite an embarrassing defeat to lower-ranked Afghanistan here on Tuesday.

Ranked 158 in the world, Afghanistan shocked 117-ranked India 2-1 as the home team suffered one of its most embarrassing defeats in recent years despite talisman Sunil Chhetri's 94th international goal in his 150th match.

Advertisement

"Of course, I think we can qualify (for third round of World Cup Qualifiers) and I told you before as well we are going to be a different team after a long camp.

"You can see that half of our players are not able to bring that intensity and I cannot change that in five days, I am sorry," Stimac said after the match.

Advertisement

"I repeat myself again and again and again. I hope you remember all these players were the same players in June-July and Afghanistan is not a different team than Kuwait and Lebanon teams that we had beaten and dominated." In his landmark game, Chhetri did what was expected of him and found the back of the net from the spot in the 37th minute after Haroon Amiri handled the ball inside the box in India's home leg match in the second round of the joint qualifiers for the World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

However, the Afghans hit back in the second half with goals from Rahmat Akbari (71') and Sharif Mukhammad (88'), leaving the packed house at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium heartbroken after yet another failure.

Advertisement

Stimac apologised for the defeat following a below-par performance from his wards.

When asked if he would resign, he said that he is here to "fulfil a mission" and he would be in charge of the team till June.

Advertisement

Stimac, who has been at the helm since 2019, last year received a contract extension that is supposed to keep him in charge until June 2026.

He said that this is the same Indian team that was consistently winning last year.

Advertisement

"The difference is only in the intensity," he said.

He said had he got a longer time to prepare, the results would have been different.

Advertisement

Stimac did not agree with the suggestion that his team was tactically outplayed on Tuesday but said that India should not have conceded the penalty through a silly mistake.

He said that the Afghan attack was one-dimensional, playing long ball into the penalty area and the Indian defence was "ineffective in checking this predictable approach." "We did many things correct today but something that was very poor was that after being in control for most of the game, there were some points in the game when we give something away. As a team, we are frozen for 5-6 minutes, which is inexplicable." “It's not only about trying to qualify for the third round, it's also about what we are going to do there, when we get there. We have to do well in June otherwise we will stay where we were in the last eight years, qualifying against Myanmar and Guam.”

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kangana Ranaut Meets BJP's JP Nadda in New Delhi

India News

15 minutes ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda, Ramak

25 minutes ago
Israel

Israel

26 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Namesdropped

32 minutes ago
bengaluru

Illicit Liquor Seized

32 minutes ago
UN Report Reveals Drowning as Leading Cause of Migrant Deaths Over the Last 10 Years

UN Report

an hour ago
Cash hidden in washing machine seized by the ED during search operations

ED Seizes Cash in Crores

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's catch

an hour ago
#KanganaVsSexism

Why is Congress Silent?

an hour ago
Forces cordon off Poonch after midnight grenade attack rocks city

Forces cordon Poonch town

an hour ago
School

Teacher Chased Away

an hour ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Ayodhya

an hour ago
Cricket Association of Uttarakhand

Cricket association

an hour ago
World Theatre Day 2024

World Theatre Day 2024

an hour ago
CSK vs GT

CSK vs GT

an hour ago
Thar Desert

Deserts Around The World

an hour ago
United Kingdom

Safest Countries To Visit

an hour ago
Does Rekha Patra Hold Key For The BJP In West Bengal? | The Debate

Patra, The Key For BJP?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Revised Traffic Plans at SPPU Chowk Fails to Curb Congestion

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. 'Whenever Virat Kohli retires, people will..': Pietersen's prediction

    Sports 13 hours ago

  4. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  5. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo