sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ratan Tata | 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |

Published 07:07 IST, October 7th 2024

Weah, Balogun and Cardoso will miss Pochettino’s first U.S. games because of injuries

Tim Weah, Folarin Balogun and Johnny Cardoso will miss Mauricio Pochettino’s first games as U.S. national team coach because of injuries.Brandon Vazquez, Alex Zendejas and Tanner Tessmann were added to the roster on Sunday.Weah has not played for Juventus since Sept. 21 because of an ankle injury.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Timothy Weah
Timothy Weah | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

07:07 IST, October 7th 2024