Weah, Balogun and Cardoso will miss Pochettino’s first U.S. games because of injuries
Tim Weah, Folarin Balogun and Johnny Cardoso will miss Mauricio Pochettino’s first games as U.S. national team coach because of injuries.Brandon Vazquez, Alex Zendejas and Tanner Tessmann were added to the roster on Sunday.Weah has not played for Juventus since Sept. 21 because of an ankle injury.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Timothy Weah | Image: AP
