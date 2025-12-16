West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas Offers His Resignation After Chaos At Lionel Messi GOAT Tour Event In Kolkata

West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas has resigned after chaos erupted during the Lionel Messi GOAT Tour event at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on December 13th. In a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Aroop Biswas offered his intention to step down from his post, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has confirmed on X.

Messi’s presence in the stadium lasted only a few moments as he was escorted by security after people started vandalising the Salt Lake Stadium. Surrounded by leaders and politicians, he was scarcely visible to most of the audience. Numerous fans, some of whom had splashed whopping amounts for their tickets, lamented that they never caught a glimpse of him. Fans got very agitated and started throwing bottles and uprooting seats in anger.

West Bengal Government Show Caused DGP Rajeev Kumar

The West Bengal Government has also issued show-cause notices to Rajeev Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal; Mukesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police (CP), Bidhannagar; and Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary of the Youth Affairs & Sports Department.

ANI reported that Departmental proceedings have been initiated against Aneesh Sarkar (IPS), DCP, for his reported negligence in his duties and responsibilities on the day of the event.

Services of Deb Kumar Nandan, WBCS (Exe) (Retd.), CEO of Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), have been withdrawn with immediate effect for his role in mismanagement and the lapses in proper conduct of the event, says the state govt. A Special Investigation Team comprising IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar has been constituted to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.



