West Ham Hire Former Chelsea Manager Graham Potter A Day After Firing Julen Lopetegui

West Ham yesterday announced that they were firing manager Julen Lopetegui after a string of bad performances and two consecutive losses. West Ham who are currently fourteenth in the English Premier League standings wasted no time in getting a new manager as they have now signed former Chelsea manager Graham Potter to take charge of the East London based club. Potter took charge of Chelsea back in 2022 and lasted only six months after doing multiple signings and hardly winning any games for the Premier League giant.

West Ham Hire Graham Potter As New Manager

West Ham hired Graham Potter as manager on Thursday, a day after Julen Lopetegui was fired.

Potter has been out of management since he was fired by Chelsea in 2023 after just seven months in the job at Stamford Bridge.

Potter takes over a team that has won only three of its last 11 games and is 14th in the standings — seven points above the relegation zone.

Former Real Madrid and Spain coach Lopetegui paid the price for that poor run when his departure was confirmed on Wednesday — around eight months after he was hired to replace David Moyes.

Potter enjoyed an impressive rise after beginning his coaching career at Ostersunds in Sweden in 2011.

He took over at Swansea in 2018 and by 2022 was in charge of Premier League giant Chelsea after a stint a Brighton.

Read More: Neymar Makes Shocking Claim As He Eyes The Biggest Trophy In Football

But his reputation took a hit at Chelsea, which was undergoing a turbulent period following the takeover by U.S. owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital and a spend of $630 million on new signings. He lasted just six months after a run of just seven wins from 22 league games.