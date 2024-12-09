West Ham Players To Show Support For Hospitalized Antonio Before Wolves Match In Premier League

Michail Antonio and Lloyd Kelly challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United | Image: AP Photo

West Ham players will show their support for teammate Michail Antonio following his serious injury in a car crash by wearing items of clothing bearing the striker's name ahead of the Premier League game against Wolverhampton on Monday.

The players will warm up in “Antonio 9” jerseys and walk on to the field in tops adorning his name, West Ham said. The club will put the walk-out tops up for auction along with every match jersey worn against Wolves, with the proceeds going to medical charities and matched by the club’s board.

Antonio, a 34-year-old Jamaica international, is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery on what West Ham described as a “lower limb fracture.” He was involved in an accident outside London on Saturday, after which he was hospitalized and kept under close supervision.

Unverified images of a heavily damaged Ferrari were shared on social media. It was not known if it was the car involved in the accident.

“He remains in everyone’s thoughts as he continues his rehabilitation,” West Ham said of Antonio.

“Everyone at the club would like to reiterate their heartfelt thanks to the first responders, emergency services, air ambulance staff and the NHS (National Health Service) for the incredible support given to Michail in the wake of the accident.”