West Ham Striker Michail Antonio Undergoes Surgery On 'Lower Limb Fracture' After Road Incident

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on what the club described Sunday as a “lower limb fracture” after the Jamaica international was involved in a road traffic incident.

The incident happened outside London on Saturday, after which the 34-year-old Antonio was hospitalized and kept under close supervision.

“Michail will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days,” West Ham said in a statement.

“Everyone at the club wishes Michail a speedy recovery and wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the football family at large for the overwhelming support shown since yesterday’s news, as well as extending a heartfelt thank you to the emergency services and first responders who attended to Michail in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the medical team who continue to aid him in his recovery.”

Unverified images of a heavily damaged Ferrari were shared on social media on Saturday. It was not known if it was the car involved in the accident.