sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:18 IST, July 17th 2024

Who will replace Gareth Southgate as England manager?

A German who achieved greatness with Liverpool; a first female coach who has already tasted triumph with the national team or another Englishman from an ever-shrinking pool of options?

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate celebrates at the end of a semifinal against Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:18 IST, July 17th 2024