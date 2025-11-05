Will Cristiano Ronaldo Feature For Al Nassr Against FC Goa In AFC Champions League Two?

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the centre of attraction when Al Nassr host FC Goa in an AFC Champions League two encounter on Wednesday at Al Awwal Park. The Portuguese star hasn't been involved in a single match in the ACL two, but Al Nassr have remained in contention for a place in the knockouts.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Against FC Goa?

Ronaldo didn't travel to India when FC Goa hosted Al Nassr at the Fatorda Stadium last month. Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus confirmed the player won't be available for the FC Goa clash. As quoted by arriyadiyah.com, he said, "Cristiano will not participate in Wednesday's match. We need to protect him, and the game will be an opportunity to showcase the players' abilities to help the team."

"We know our opponent well, and our preparation time will be short. We will train on Tuesday. Our primary goal is to advance from the group stage, our second goal is to reach the knockout rounds, and our third goal is to win the title."

FC Goa Face Tough Al Nassr Challenge

FC Goa manager set the record straight and insisted they will try to inflict a defeat on Cristiano Ronaldo's side. “It’s an honour for us to play these kinds of games, not only for the players, but for all FC Goa fans and for Indian football as a whole. These are moments everyone will remember for a long time. But we’re not here just to admire the stadium or the occasion; we’re here to compete in the best possible way against a big team like Al Nassr.”

They will draw inspiration from their previous meeting with Al Nassr, where they made history by scoring India’s first-ever goal in the AFC Champions League Two group stage. With belief and rhythm returning, the Gaurs now aim to turn those performances into tangible results against one of Asia’s most star-studded teams.