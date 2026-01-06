With Famous Dad's Support, Algeria Goalkeeper Luca Zidane Finding His Own Path At The Africa Cup

Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane is trying to do his own thing at the Africa Cup of Nations despite his famous surname.

The 27-year-old Zidane has yet to concede a goal after starting both of Algeria’s opening games and is expected to return on Tuesday for the Fennec Foxes’ last 16 clash with Congo after being rested for the final group game against Equatorial Guinea.

Zidane’s father, France superstar Zinedine Zidane, was at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat to see his son play in Algeria’s opening 3-0 victory over Sudan and again for the 1-0 win over Burkina Faso .

Zidane senior, whose parents emigrated from Algeria to France in the 1950s, was feted by the supporters every time he was shown on the big screens. But he wasn’t alone. Luca Zidane’s mother and younger brother were also in the stadium to see him play.

Advertisement

“I’m happy they’re here and that they’re supporting me,” the goalkeeper told SNTV this week. “For the players, everyone knows when their family comes, it’s special.”

Luca Zidane was born in France to a Spanish mother and opted to represent his grandparents’ country after being invited by the Algerian federation. He received his chance to shine at the Africa Cup because of a knee injury to Alexandre Oukidja, who likely would have started otherwise.

Advertisement

“It’s a source of pride for me to be able to represent my country and play in an Africa Cup of Nations. It’s a great experience,” he said. “Representing your country was already something magnificent.”

Luca Zidane, like his three brothers, developed through Real Madrid’s youth academy. He played for the senior team, mostly as a reserve goalkeeper, and left, initially on loan, in 2019 to pursue more playing opportunities. Belgian goalkeeper Thibault Courtois is still the first choice at Real Madrid. Zidane is playing club soccer at Spanish second-division side Granada.