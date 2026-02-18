Wolves vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Live In India?

Arsenal will travel to the West Midlands to face Wolves at Molineux Stadium for their Premier League clash on February 19, 2026. The league leaders will be aiming for a win as they have the perfect opportunity to extend their gap to seven points over rival Manchester City, who are currently breathing down their neck in second position.

However, in the 'top vs. bottom' clash, the mounting injury concerns of the Gunners might provide a glimmer of hope for Wolves, who are currently fighting for Premier League survival in the relegation zone. The Gunners recently progressed to the FA Cup fifth round with a 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic, days after being held 1-1 by Brentford in the league.

Meanwhile, Wolves won against Grimsby Town in the FA Cup and held Nottingham to a goalless draw in their last Premier League match.

Wolves vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details

When will the Premier League match between Wolves and Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Wolves and Arsenal will be played on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Where will the Premier League match between Wolves and Arsenal take place?

The Premier League fixture between Wolves and Arsenal will be played at Molineux Stadium.

At what time will the Premier League match between Wolves and Arsenal kick off?

The Premier League clash between Wolves and Arsenal is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Wolves and Arsenal Premier League clash in India?

The Premier League fixture between Wolves and Arsenal can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the Premier League match between Wolves and Arsenal in India?