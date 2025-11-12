Wolves, Winless And Last In Premier League, Hire Rob Edwards As Manager

Rob Edwards has been tasked with performing the great escape for Wolverhampton in the Premier League.

Wolves hired Edwards as manager on Wednesday as the replacement for Vitor Pereira, who was fired on Nov. 2 with the team in last place in the Premier League and still without a win.

That remains the case, with Wolves’ only game since being a 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

Edwards, who played for Wolves from 2004—08, was born nearby and is a fan of the club, takes over a team that has gone 15 consecutive league games without a victory — 11 of which have been this season. Wolves has just two points and is eight points from safety already.

Edwards previously managed Luton Town in England’s top flight. He joined second-tier Middlesbrough in June on a three-year deal but asked to leave after being approached by Wolves.

