sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 06:46 IST, October 22nd 2024

Wood strikes again to give Nottingham Forest 1-0 win over Crystal Palace

Chris Wood scored his fifth goal of the season as Nottingham Forest overcame Crystal Palace 1-0 to move into the top half of the English Premier League on Monday.The New Zealander was always dangerous and came close before he bagged the only goal 19 minutes into the second period.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chris Wood
Chris Wood | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

06:46 IST, October 22nd 2024