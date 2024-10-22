Published 06:46 IST, October 22nd 2024
Wood strikes again to give Nottingham Forest 1-0 win over Crystal Palace
Chris Wood scored his fifth goal of the season as Nottingham Forest overcame Crystal Palace 1-0 to move into the top half of the English Premier League on Monday.The New Zealander was always dangerous and came close before he bagged the only goal 19 minutes into the second period.
Chris Wood | Image: AP
