Published 10:03 IST, November 20th 2024

World Cup qualifying draw seedings in Europe completed by Slovakia, Czech wins in Nations League

The draw seedings for 2026 World Cup qualifying groups in Europe were decided Tuesday when the last round of Nations League games saw Slovakia and the Czech Republic secure a higher status.FIFA makes the draw on Dec. 13 in Zurich for the 12 European qualifying groups.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
10:03 IST, November 20th 2024