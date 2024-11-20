Published 10:03 IST, November 20th 2024
World Cup qualifying draw seedings in Europe completed by Slovakia, Czech wins in Nations League
The draw seedings for 2026 World Cup qualifying groups in Europe were decided Tuesday when the last round of Nations League games saw Slovakia and the Czech Republic secure a higher status.FIFA makes the draw on Dec. 13 in Zurich for the 12 European qualifying groups.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UEFA punishes Serbia for fan incidents at Switzerland game in Nations League | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
10:03 IST, November 20th 2024