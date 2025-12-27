Yearender 2025: From Bryan Mbeumo To Florian Wirtz, Top Football Transfers Of This Year

Football has witnessed some massive transfers as players moved from one club to another this year. With the 2025 coming to an end let's have a look at some of the most coveted football transfers of this year.

Top Football Transfers of 2025

Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford to Manchester United

Bryan Mbeumo has been an instant hit since he joined Manchester United from Brentford for a reported £65 million fee. The Cameroon international was the 4th highest scorer in the Premier League last season and led Brentford's charge from the front.

He had been the Bees' main source of goals for the last 3-4 seasons and has already been involved in 7 goals in the Premier League.

Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool FC

Florian Wirtz came under much fanfare after Liverpool paid a record-breaking £116 million, including add-ons. The defending champions spent wholeheartedly to plug the gaps, but it hasn't been the desired start for the German international.

Advertisement

Wirtz hasn't found the net so far and has only two assists in 16 games so far.

Advertisement

Luis Diaz, Liverpool FC to Bayern Munich

Luis Diaz parted ways with Liverpool FC as he set foot in Germany, signing for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £65.5 million. Diaz happened to be the biggest transfer outlay and he took v ery little time to acclimatise to the German top flight. The left winger has been involved in 14 goals in 14 Bundesliga matches and is leading Bayern's charge.

Dean Hujisen, Bournemouth to Real Madrid

Real Madrid strengthened their defensive setup with the addition of Dean Hujisen to their ranks. Madrid activated his £50 million release clause and the Spanish international has since been an important part of Xabi Alonos's plans at Santiago Bernabeu.

Victor Osimhen, Napoli to Galatasaray

Galatasaray made Victor Osimhen's move permanent as they paid to the tune of £64.8 million to Napoli to acquire his services. The 26 year old remained one of the hottest prospects in the football market and clubs had circled around him in the summer in a bid to attract him.