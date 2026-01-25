Republic World
Updated 25 January 2026 at 22:57 IST

Former BCCI President IS Bindra Dies At 84

New Delhi: Former BCCI President Inderjit Singh Bindra passed away on Sunday at the age of 84 at his residence in New Delhi.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah condoled Bindra's death. In a post on X, Shah said, “Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. I S Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti.”

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 25 January 2026 at 22:48 IST