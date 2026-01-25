Updated 25 January 2026 at 22:57 IST
Former BCCI President IS Bindra Dies At 84
Former BCCI President Inderjit Singh Bindra passed away on Sunday at the age of 84 at his residence in New Delhi.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
New Delhi: Former BCCI President Inderjit Singh Bindra passed away on Sunday at the age of 84 at his residence in New Delhi.
International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah condoled Bindra's death. In a post on X, Shah said, “Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. I S Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti.”
Advertisement
Developing…
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 25 January 2026 at 22:48 IST